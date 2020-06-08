Austin Dillon grabs 11th place at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon finished 11th in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Dillon’s result added 26 points to his season total.

Dillon started in 16th position. The 10th-year driver has collected two career victories, with 12 top-five finishes and 43 results inside the top 10.

Sunday’s race was Dillon’s seventh career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s completed all of those races, but has not finished inside the top 10 at the track.

The Welcome, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting three spots higher than his career mark of 18.9 and completing the race nine places ahead of his 19.8 career average finish.

Dillon competed against 40 other drivers on the way to his 11th-place finish. The race endured five cautions and 24 caution laps. There were 21 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick secured the win in the race, and Kyle Busch followed in second. Martin Truex Jr crossed the finish line third, Ryan Blaney secured fourth, and Denny Hamlin closed out the top five.

Truex got off to a strong start in the race, winning Stages 1 and 2, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

