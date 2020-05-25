Austin Dillon finishes 14th at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon finished 14th in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Dillon’s result added 33 points to his season total.

Dillon qualified in sixth position at 180.741 mph. The 10th-year driver has collected two career victories, with 12 top-five finishes and 41 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a familiar place for Dillon, who has one career win at the track. Over the course of his career at Charlotte, Dillon has also put together one top-five finish and two top 10s.

The Welcome, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 13 spots higher than his career mark of 19.2 and completing the race six places ahead of his 20.1 career average finish.

Dillon’s 14th-place finish came against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured eight cautions and 52 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 20 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag in the race, and Chase Elliott finished second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Kyle Busch took fourth, and Kevin Harvick finished off the top five.

Alex Bowman grabbed victories in each of the race’s first two stages before Joey Logano took control for a Stage 3 victory.

