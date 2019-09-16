Austin Dillon finishes 12th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon placed 12th in the South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. earned the checkered flag in the race, with Kevin Harvick taking second, and Brad Keselowski placing third. Chase Elliott took fourth place, followed by Ryan Blaney in the No. 5 spot.

Joey Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Truex finished out front in Stage 2.

Dillon qualified in seventh position at 177.317 mph.

The ninth-year driver has tallied two career victories, 11 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 38 races.

Dillon battled 38 other cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 22 caution laps. There were 24 lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 988 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 958. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 916 points on the season.

