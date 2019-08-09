Austin Dillon fastest in Friday's Cup practice at Michigan

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Late in the 50-minute session Friday, Dillon rocketed to the top of the speed chart, leading practice at Michigan International Speedway with an average lap speed of 189.969 mph.

“Those first couple runs weren’t very comfortable. We’re still a little free,” Dillon said. “I’m really proud of ECR power and we have a rocket ship today.”

Dillon has won poles this season at Fontana, Calif., Talladega, Ala., and Chicagoland. He’s still looking for his first win of the 2019 season.

In 14 career starts at Michigan, Dillon’s best performance is a pair of fourth-place finishes in 2018 and 2015.

Brad Keselowski ended up second (189.929 mph) and Jimmie Johnson was third (189.603 mph). Alex Bowman and Daniel Hemric completed the top-five.

Rounding the top-10 speeds were Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, the June Michigan race winner Joey Logano and Paul Menard.

Bowyer had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session as his No. 14 Ford was late out of the garage last weekend for qualifying.

1

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

6

37.901

 

 

189.969

2

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

8

37.909

0.008

0.008

189.929

3

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

7

37.974

0.073

0.065

189.603

4

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

5

38.104

0.203

0.130

188.957

5

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

5

38.104

0.203

0.000

188.957

6

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

5

38.106

0.205

0.002

188.947

7

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

5

38.149

0.248

0.043

188.734

8

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

4

38.178

0.277

0.029

188.590

9

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

4

38.192

0.291

0.014

188.521

10

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

7

38.228

0.327

0.036

188.344

11

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

7

38.270

0.369

0.042

188.137

12

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

7

38.289

0.388

0.019

188.044

13

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

7

38.296

0.395

0.007

188.009

14

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

5

38.325

0.424

0.029

187.867

15

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

5

38.357

0.456

0.032

187.710

16

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

5

38.358

0.457

0.001

187.705

17

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

7

38.382

0.481

0.024

187.588

18

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

4

38.388

0.487

0.006

187.559

19

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

5

38.455

0.554

0.067

187.232

20

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

7

38.485

0.584

0.030

187.086

21

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

5

38.497

0.596

0.012

187.028

22

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

6

38.514

0.613

0.017

186.945

23

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

7

38.559

0.658

0.045

186.727

24

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

7

38.615

0.714

0.056

186.456

25

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

7

38.676

0.775

0.061

186.162

26

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

7

38.842

0.941

0.166

185.366

27

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

5

38.894

0.993

0.052

185.119

28

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

7

38.894

0.993

0.000

185.119

29

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

5

38.965

1.064

0.071

184.781

30

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

4

39.100

1.199

0.135

184.143

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

5

39.262

1.361

0.162

183.383

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

1

39.608

1.707

0.346

181.781

33

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

3

39.609

1.708

0.001

181.777

34

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Ford

3

39.995

2.094

0.386

180.023

35

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Ford

9

40.176

2.275

0.181

179.211

36

27

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

1

40.327

2.426

0.151

178.540

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

2

40.706

2.805

0.379

176.878

38

53

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

 

Ford

13

42.791

4.890

2.085

168.260

