Austin Dillon fastest in Friday's Cup practice at Michigan

Late in the 50-minute session Friday, Dillon rocketed to the top of the speed chart, leading practice at Michigan International Speedway with an average lap speed of 189.969 mph.

“Those first couple runs weren’t very comfortable. We’re still a little free,” Dillon said. “I’m really proud of ECR power and we have a rocket ship today.”

Dillon has won poles this season at Fontana, Calif., Talladega, Ala., and Chicagoland. He’s still looking for his first win of the 2019 season.

In 14 career starts at Michigan, Dillon’s best performance is a pair of fourth-place finishes in 2018 and 2015.

Brad Keselowski ended up second (189.929 mph) and Jimmie Johnson was third (189.603 mph). Alex Bowman and Daniel Hemric completed the top-five.

Rounding the top-10 speeds were Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, the June Michigan race winner Joey Logano and Paul Menard.

Bowyer had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session as his No. 14 Ford was late out of the garage last weekend for qualifying.