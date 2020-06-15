Austin Dillon drives No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro to seventh-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Austin Dillon finished seventh in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Dillon added 33 points to his season total.

Dillon started in 16th position. The 10th-year driver has secured two career victories, with 12 top-five finishes and 43 results inside the top 10.

The seventh-place result on Sunday was the first time Dillon has cracked the top 10 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Welcome, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting three spots higher than his career mark of 19 and completing the race 13 places ahead of his 20 career average finish.

Dillon’s seventh-place finish was against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured six cautions and 27 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 17 lead changes.

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in the race, and Chase Elliott took second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Tyler Reddick took fourth, and Aric Almirola finished off the top five.

In addition to earning the race victory, Hamlin won both of the first two stages to finish off a dominant day in Homestead.

Austin Dillon Driver Page | Get Dillon Gear | Race Center