Austin Dillon drives No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro to eighth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon finished eighth in the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

The top 10 finish for Dillon added 37 points to his season total.

Dillon started in seventh position. The 10th-year driver has collected two career victories, with 12 top-five finishes and 41 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a familiar place for Dillon, who has one career win at the track. He has also compiled one top-five finish at Charlotte and his eighth-place result marks the second top 10.

The Welcome, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 12 spots higher than his career mark of 18.9 and completing the race 12 places ahead of his 20 career average finish.

Dillon competed with a field of 40 drivers on the way to his eighth-place finish. The race endured seven cautions and 37 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Chase Elliott secured the win in the race, and Denny Hamlin finished second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr secured fourth, and Kurt Busch finished off the top five.

After Joey Logano won Stage 1, Alex Bowman drove the No. 88 car to victory in Stage 2.

Austin Dillon Driver Page | Get Dillon Gear | Race Center