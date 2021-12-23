Austin Davis should get the most out of his players

No matter who you talk to, they seem to always have a lot of good things to say about new offensive coordinator Austin Davis.

Bryan Harsin made the decision to hire Davis from the Seattle Seahawks where he was coaching quarterbacks for the last three seasons.

He made the transition from a player to a coach quickly because Seattle wanted him on staff.

Corbin Smith of the Locked On Seahawks podcast spoke highly of Davis when he appeared on the Locked On Auburn podcast. Smith mentioned that he has covered David as both a player and a coach.

“This is a very calm, collected, very competitive guy,” Smith said of Davis. “Don’t twist that. He wants to win. Austin Davis has always been very competitive. I think he has that player’s coach DNA. He can be tough when he needs to be but players are going to want to play hard for him and I think that’s the biggest battle when you talk about college and NFL kids.”

