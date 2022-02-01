Austin Davis left the Seahawks on Dec. 18 to take over as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It didn’t last long.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced Davis has left the program for personal reasons.

“The last week has been difficult for me as I’ve made the decision to step away from coaching football,” Davis said in a statement, via ESPN. “Auburn University and coach Harsin have been tremendous through this whole process. I am grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me from a coaching standpoint and equally as important, the way coach Harsin has handled my current situation.

“My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons. After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them. While I need to step away from coaching, I can’t say enough about the first-class way I was welcomed into the Auburn family and the way this football program is run with a championship mindset and a focus on developing these young men into winners on and off the field.”

Davis, an NFL quarterback from 2012-18, was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks in 2019 before taking over as quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

Austin Davis leaves Auburn six weeks after leaving Seahawks to take job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk