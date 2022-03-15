Austin Corbett lands 3-year, $29.25 million deal with Panthers

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Rams were able to retain three of their free-agent offensive linemen on Monday, but one of their starters from the last two seasons got away. According to Mike Garafolo, the Panthers are signing Austin Corbett to a three-year deal worth $29.25 million.

Corbett was acquired by the Rams in 2019 in a trade with the Browns and started 40 games with Los Angeles the last three years. He finished this past season with a PFF grade of 69.6, which was the second-highest of his career.

He allowed 41 pressures in 21 games played, including the postseason.

