Austin Corbett lands 3-year, $29.25 million deal with Panthers
The Los Angeles Rams were able to retain three of their free-agent offensive linemen on Monday, but one of their starters from the last two seasons got away. According to Mike Garafolo, the Panthers are signing Austin Corbett to a three-year deal worth $29.25 million.
Corbett was acquired by the Rams in 2019 in a trade with the Browns and started 40 games with Los Angeles the last three years. He finished this past season with a PFF grade of 69.6, which was the second-highest of his career.
He allowed 41 pressures in 21 games played, including the postseason.
