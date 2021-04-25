Austin Corbett could play a pivotal role in the Rams’ draft plans

Much has been made about how badly the Los Angeles Rams need a center in the 2021 NFL draft after letting Austin Blythe leave in free agency. Most fans view it as the team’s biggest roster hole right now.

But what if they don’t actually have to draft a center? Is it possible they’ll leave the draft without selecting one in any of the seven rounds?

It absolutely is, and it’s primarily because they have Austin Corbett. The best thing a team can have heading into the draft is options, and Corbett gives them exactly that.

Corbett has only played guard for the Rams, both left and right, but he started out at center when he was drafted by the Browns. Only, he didn’t pan out at that spot and transitioned to guard after also playing left tackle in college.

He’s been great at guard for the Rams, but there’s still a chance the team will give him another shot at center after he failed there with the Browns. The Rams know better than anyone whether Corbett would be able to make the switch to center in 2021, and if they feel good about it, they could take a guard instead of a center in the draft.

That gives them even more prospects to choose from if they address the interior of their offensive line in the second or third rounds. For instance, rather than feeling the need to draft Quinn Meinerz, Landon Dickerson or Creed Humphrey in the second round, the Rams could also consider Wyatt Davis, Deonte Brown, Aaron Banks or Trey Smith on Day 2.

Players such as Josh Myers and Kendrick Green can also play guard or center. So if the Rams were to select one of them, they wouldn’t be forced to play center. They could compete with Corbett at both guard and center in camp, allowing the Rams to find the best possible combination.

It’s likely that Corbett will have a bigger impact on Los Angeles’ draft plans than, say, Brian Allen or Coleman Shelton will. Neither Allen nor Shelton can be counted on to step up as a starter, but Corbett has put plenty of quality play on tape with the Rams, so they should have a good idea of where he can and can’t play.

It’s unlikely that they won’t draft a single interior offensive lineman, but it’s still possible. They could plan to play Corbett at center with some combination of David Edwards, Joe Noteboom Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum at guard. Again, it’s not likely, but it’s a possibility depending on how the board falls this week.

So if the Rams leave draft weekend without a center, don’t panic. The front office and coaching staff have a plan and much of that plan likely has to do with Corbett’s versatility.

