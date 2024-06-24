🚨 Austin complete Oleksandr Svatok signing

Austin FC have announced the signing of Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Svatok from his hometown club of Dnipro, putting pen to paper on a deal through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

The 29-year-old has spent the last four seasons at Dnipro, donning the captain’s armband at times. He made 108 appearances for the club, including eight in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

“Oleksandr is a defender who has consistently shown a great deal of leadership during many years with his previous clubs,” said Austin Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.

“He will join us off the back of competing in the UEFA European Championship and bring a physical presence to our defensive options.”

Svatok joins Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari and Danish defender Mikkel Desler in signing for the Texas club during the summer window. All three players will be eligible to debut on July 18 when the MLS transfer window opens.