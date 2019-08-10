Austin Cindric wins Xfinity pole for Mid-Ohio

Austin Cindric has won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Cindric claimed the pole, his second of the year, with a speed of 96.506 mph. The pole comes a week after he earned his first career Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen International.

Cindric sat on the pole for this race last year. He led 59 laps and finished second.

Team Penske has won the pole for four of the last five Mid-Ohio races, including the last three.

Cindric will be joined on the front row by Jack Hawksworth (96.169 mph), the former IndyCar driver who is making his first NASCAR start driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

The top five is completed by Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR on NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger will start sixth.

Regan Smith, who is making his first start of the year, advanced to the final round but was unable to complete a lap due to a brake issue.

Both Tyler Reddick and Justin Haley went off course during the first round but were able to continue.

