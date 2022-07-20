Austin Cindric‘s NASCAR Cup team Wednesday became the latest to be penalized for loss of a wheel during competition.

Team crew chief Jeremy Bullins and crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Gray have been suspended for four races by NASCAR.

A wheel rolled off Cindric’s car during Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This is the first time the Team Penske No. 2 team has been penalized for wheel violations.

Christopher Bell won Sunday’s race.

In general, lost wheels have been a frequent problem this season.

Drivers with lost wheels (and race locations):

Justin Haley, Daytona and Kansas

Kaz Grala, Daytona

Todd Gilliland, Auto Club

Corey LaJoie, Phoenix

Bubba Wallace, COTA

B.J. McLeod, Talladega

Denny Hamlin, Dover

AJ Allmendinger, Dover

Kurt Busch, Darlington

Kyle Larson, Sonoma

Chris Buescher, Nashville

Christopher Bell, Atlanta

Austin Cindric, New Hampshire

All drivers except Kurt Busch and Bell were penalized.

Austin Cindric team penalized for loss of wheel at New Hampshire originally appeared on NBCSports.com