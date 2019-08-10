Austin Cindric takes dominant Xfinity win at Mid-Ohio

Nick DeGroot
Motorsport

Cindric cruised to the checkered flag at Mid-Ohio, his second career victory coming just one week after his first at Watkins Glen International.

The Team Penske driver crossed the finish line 3.7 seconds clear of Christopher Bell. A.J. Allmendinger finished third, Tyler Reddick fourth and Noah Gragson fifth.

"It feels so good ... these guys are the best," said Cindric. "Thank you for bringing me a great car again this year. I'm having so much fun. Hell of a job by Christopher Bell. He did a great job keeping me honest all day. Man it feels good, two in-a-row."

Stage 1

Cindric led the race from the get-go after securing pole position. The first caution came early in Stage 1 for the stalled car of Ray Black Jr, but the stage went green from that point onward.

While battling for third place, Cole Custer and Jack Hawksworth collided in the final corner and both went spinning.

Although he led nearly every lap of the opening stage, Cindric did not take the green and white checkered flag first as he and several others opted to short-pit. 

This allowed Chase Briscoe to inherit the race lead and take the stage win over Gragson, Jeremy Clements, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Custer, Michael Annett, Lawson Aschenbach, Scott Heckert and Josh Bilicki. 

Stage 2

Cindric briefly stalled after his stop and it cost him track position to Bell, who would become the race leader after the first stage. Briscoe restarted back in 13th after winning Stage 1.

Bell led until a caution for Brandon Brown, who spun off into the gravel and needed to be retrieved. The following restart resulted in another quick yellow as Chris Dyson sustained heavy front-end damage in a stack-up and came to a stop in Turn 1.

The stage came down to a four-lap shootout, but that did not last either as JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Gragson went spinning in the Keyhole. The incident collected several other drivers and forced another yellow. 

The stage would not resume and Hawksworth would take the stage win after passing Bell moments before the caution. Bell ended the stage in second followed by Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Allmendinger, Gray Gaulding, Sieg, Justin Haley, John-Hunter Nemechek, and Tommy Joe Martins.

Stage 3

The strategy was split during the stage break as Michael Annett and Brandon Jones opted for no tires. Other cars stayed out entirely and set-up a hectic restart. Cindric quickly weaved his way through the pack and reclaimed the race lead ahead of Bell and Allmendinger.

With 19 laps to go, Heckert went off into the gravel and brought out the final caution of the race. Most of the field used this as an opportunity to pit for fresh rubber, but three drivers decided to stay out.

They were Regan Smith, Will Rodgers and Briscoe, but they were not able to hold position for long. Cindric was able to take the lead from Briscoe with a bold pass around the outside and never looked back.

The victory makes Cindric just one of four Xfinity Series drivers to win multiple races this season.

1

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

75

 

47

2

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

75

3.780

15

3

10

United States
United States

 A.J. Allmendinger 

Chevrolet

75

10.296

 

4

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

75

11.685

 

5

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

Chevrolet

75

12.135

1

6

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

75

17.373

 

7

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

75

20.024

5

8

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

Ford

75

20.435

 

9

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

75

23.377

 

10

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

75

24.323

 

11

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

75

33.591

 

12

86

United States
United States

 Will Rodgers 

Chevrolet

75

34.446

 

13

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

75

35.451

1

14

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

75

36.422

 

15

18

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jack Hawksworth 

Toyota

75

37.942

5

16

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

75

38.626

 

17

93

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

Chevrolet

75

41.769

 

18

66

United States
United States

 Tommy Joe Martins 

Toyota

75

42.223

 

19

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

Chevrolet

75

55.164

 

20

 

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

75

55.402

 

21

8

United States
United States

 Regan Smith 

Chevrolet

75

58.142

1

22

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

Chevrolet

75

1'15.481

1

23

99

United States
United States

 Patrick Gallagher 

Toyota

74

1 lap

 

24

68

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

Chevrolet

74

1 lap

 

25

5

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

Toyota

74

1 lap

 

26

15

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

73

2 laps

 

27

42

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

65

10 laps

 

28

4

United States
United States

 Lawson Aschenbach 

Chevrolet

63

12 laps

 

29

78

United States
United States

 Scott Heckert 

Toyota

57

18 laps

 

30

74

Aaron Quine 

Chevrolet

42

33 laps

 

31

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

41

34 laps

 

32

01

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

Chevrolet

36

39 laps

 

33

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

36

39 laps

 

34

90

Chris Dyson 

Chevrolet

31

44 laps

 

35

13

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

Toyota

13

62 laps

 

36

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

Toyota

8

67 laps

 

37

38

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

Chevrolet

2

73 laps

 

38

53

Max Tullman 

Chevrolet

2

73 laps

 

 

