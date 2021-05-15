Austin Cindric surges to Xfinity win at Dover; Dash 4 Cash bonus to Berry

Austin Cindric rolled to his third victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Cindric’s Team Penske No. 22 Ford led 51 of the 200 laps in Saturday’s Drydene 200. His first win on the 1-mile Delaware oval was the 11th of his Xfinity Series career.

Josh Berry placed second in the JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet, pocketing a $100,000 bonus as part of the circuit’s Dash 4 Cash initiative. Justin Allgaier, last weekend’s winner at Darlington, wrapped up third place with AJ Allmendinger fourth and rookie Ty Gibbs claiming the last top-five spot.

Berry was the top finisher in a field of four eligible drivers in the final race of the year for the Dash 4 Cash program. Berry topped JR Motorsports teammates Allgaier and Noah Gragson (who placed 15th), plus Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones — the first retiree among the group.

Jones completed just 68 laps after contact with Zane Smith’s No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet sent both cars into the outside retaining wall. Smith was a late fill-in for Justin Haley, who is sitting out Dover’s doubleheader weekend because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is the Pit Boss 250, scheduled Saturday, May 22 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at the Circuit of the Americas. It’s the series’ first event at the Austin, Texas road course.

