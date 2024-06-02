Austin Cindric snags last-second win in Cup race at Gateway

Austin Cindric capitalized on his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney’s misfortune to score the win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Blaney was in control late at the 1.25-mile Illinois track and led 20 of the final 23 laps, but his No. 12 Ford ran out of gas coming to the white flag, allowing then-second-place-runner Cindric to pounce and pass for the victory, his first since winning the 2022 Daytona 500. Despite the last-second nature of the win, Cindric led a career-best 53 laps Sunday. Blaney ultimately finished 24th.

Christopher Bell hounded Blaney for the race lead within the final 20 laps but ultimately suffered a mechanical issue that robbed his Toyota engine of power. Bell was able to muster a seventh-place finish despite the loss of speed.

Behind Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano completed the top five. Austin Dillon, Bell, Carson Hocevar, Justin Haley and Kyle Larson completed the top 10.

Kyle Busch, the defending race winner at Gateway, crashed out at Lap 140 after contact from a spinning Larson. The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was racing to Larson’s right on the final lap of Stage 2 when Larson’s car snapped loose entering Turn 1, sending Busch into the SAFER barrier. The DNF is Busch’s first of the season.

Josh Berry was the first car out of Sunday’s race with a left-front tire issue heading into Turn 3. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford slammed the wall in Turn 3 at Lap 112, ending his day prematurely.

