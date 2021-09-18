Austin Cindric reacts to door-to-door finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric discusses the final lap at Bristol Motor Speedway after a runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series regular-season finale.
Here is how the field finished behind winner AJ Allmendinger and what the points look like heading into Xfinity Series playoffs.
AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric collide, sliding across the start-finish line in a chaotic Xfinity Series final lap at Bristol Motor Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger reacts to last-lap thriller at Bristol Motor Speedway and claiming the 2021 Xfinity Series regular-season championship.
AJ Allmendinger went sliding across the finish line to win Friday night's Xfinity Series race after he was hit by Austin Cindric's car.
Austin Cindric made contact with Allmendinger as the two drivers raced toward the checkered flag.
AJ Allmendinger slid sideways across the Bristol Motor Speedway finish line to edge rival Austin Cindric for both the Friday night win and the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season championship. The race was Cindric's to win and the reigning Xfinity champion was four laps away from a second straight regular-season title and a healthy lead for the start of the playoffs. Instead, a late caution gave Allmendinger a shot to steal a sixth win from Cindric and continue his own fairytale season.
The first elimination race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs takes place Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Here's what you need to know.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — With cars bouncing off each other like pinballs through two laps of overtime, AJ Allmendinger took his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet three-wide to the bottom, passed Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric on the final lap and won Friday night‘s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The victory gave Allmendinger the […]
Six past Cup champions are in danger of a first-round knockout from the playoffs in Saturday's elimination race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).