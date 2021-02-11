Austin Cindric races into Daytona 500 field in first Duel qualifier

“I’ve never felt so small in my life,” Austin Cindric said after Thursday night’s opening Daytona 500 qualifier. At 6-foot-4 and one of the tallest drivers to roam the garage, that’s quite the statement.

A pit-road speeding penalty in the first Bluegreen Vacations Duel threatened to thwart the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champ’s bid to make the 40-car grid. Instead, thanks to Ryan Preece edging out Ty Dillon in a battle of Open teams ahead of him, the 22-year-old Cindric will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Cindric finished one lap down in 16th place in the No. 33 Team Penske Ford, losing touch with the pack after serving a pass-through penalty. But when Preece — who had at least clinched a locked-in spot based on his Wednesday qualifying speed — topped Dillon for fifth place to finish as the top Open driver, that allowed Cindric to fall back on his effort from time trials.

“I get the bonehead-of-the-race award, speeding in the last section of pit road when I nailed everything else the whole night that I didn‘t know how to do,” said Cindric, who will participate Sunday as the fourth driver under the Team Penske banner. “So my guys can all have a shot punching me wherever they want to, but I‘m obviously really happy to get our Verizon 5G Ford Mustang into the big show. There‘s a lot left for me to learn, but racing on the biggest stage against the best drivers is an amazing opportunity.”

Dillon, making his first start in the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota, failed to make the Daytona 500 field. Timmy Hill, who raced his way into the 500 field last season, was the other driver to miss The Great American Race from Duel 1.

David Ragan, Kaz Grala, Garrett Smithley and Noah Gragson are the drivers for Open teams in Duel 2. Ragan, driving for Front Row Motorsports, has already sealed a berth on the basis of qualifying speed.

