Austin Cindric outlasts Moffitt for overtime win in Xfinity opener at Daytona
Austin Cindric opened his title defense in strong fashion in a crash-filled NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener Saturday evening, outrunning Brett Moffitt for an overtime victory at Daytona International Speedway.
Cindric led 28 of the 122 laps, keeping his Team Penske No. 22 out front by .104 seconds at the checkered flag of the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300. His ninth triumph of his Xfinity Series career was his first at the 2.5-mile Daytona track.
Moffitt held on for second place, his career best in the Xfinity Series. Cousins Harrison and Jeb Burton grabbed third and fourth, respectively, with AJ Allmendinger finishing out the top five.
A handful of multi-car crashes thinned the field of several contenders. One of the most costly was a 14-car stack-up with 16 laps remaining, triggered by close racing between new Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Dillon and Daniel Hemric. JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry were among those eliminated, as was superspeedway expert Justin Haley.
Brandon Jones prevailed in Stage 1, edging Riley Herbst by .004 seconds at the green-checkered flag, but his fortunes took a downturn at the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, the race’s halfway point.
As Moffitt scored the stage victory for Our Motorsports, Jones’ No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota skidded into the damp infield grass after contact with Myatt Snider’s No. 2 Chevrolet. Jones’ car slid back up the track, collecting entries for Cody Ware and Alex Labbe in its wake. That produced a red flag that lasted 13 minutes, 47 seconds for clean-up.
A larger wreck slowed the action on Lap 75 as Michael Annett’s No. 1 JR Motorsport Chevrolet was turned sideways in a sizable pack. Teammate Noah Gragson, last year’s winner in the Xfinity opener, was among those involved, as were Gray Gaulding, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Colby Howard, Ryan Vargas, Ryan Sieg and Bayley Currey.
The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled Feb. 20 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) on Daytona’s 3.61-mile oval and road-course layout.
This story will be updated.