Austin Cindric: ‘One lap’ away from back-to-back championships
Listen in as Austin Cindric reacts to finishing second in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship to Daniel Hemric on the last lap.
Watch as Daniel Hemric lays it all on the line and makes contact with Austin Cindric to win the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Daniel Hemric passes Austin Cindric on the last lap of overtime to win at Phoenix Raceway and claim the NASCAR Xfinity championship.
Sure, AJ Allmendinger would love to sashay out of Phoenix Raceway with his first career NASCAR championship and cap a season of a lifetime with the biggest prize in the Xfinity Series. Allmendinger’s wife, Tara, is the reigning Mrs. North Carolina and she’ll get her shot to win one for America at the Nov. 20 Mrs. America pageant in Las Vegas. Here he is, Mr. NASCAR Xfinity Series champion?
Listen in as Kyle Larson reacts to winning the pole for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Daniel Hemric capped his lone season at Joe Gibbs Racing in style by winning the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. But like many instances in his career, it didn‘t come easy for the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver. Hemric started on the inside lane alongside Championship 4 competitor […]
The all-time list of NASCAR Xfinity Series champions is topped by nine drivers to win two championships. Active Cup Series drivers Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are among the elite field to win two series championships. In total, 31 drivers have won a NASCAR Xfinity Series title since the […]
Canelo is undisputed.
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was penalized for a horse collar tackle on the play that ended Saints quarterback Jameis Winston‘s season last Sunday and he heard from the league about the play as well. The NFL said that White was fined for the tackle on Winston, who then left the game with a torn ACL. [more]
Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR’s four title contenders Friday in the final practice before the championship is decided in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Larson turned in the top speed of 135.293 mph among the four finalists and was second-fastest overall in 10-lap average at 131.935 in the No. 5 Chevrolet. Larson also set the fastest five-lap average.
A round-by-round breakdown of the super middleweight unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, which Alvarez won by TKO.
Alvarez added Plant’s IBF belt to the WBA-WBC-WBO belts he brought with him to the ring.
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made history Saturday, knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion, unifying all four major belts in less than 12 months.
Steve Smith had a message for Baker Mayfield: You're the reason Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer with the Browns.
Three of the four NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 cars failed inspection prior to the start of qualifying on Saturday night and as a result, each of those teams will lose a crew member. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin and the […]
Marlon Vera picked up an insane highlight reel knockout of Frankie Edgar in their UFC 268 matchup.
South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while British-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown.
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A fight nearly broke out after the Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies, 26-16, on Saturday evening.
Here's how the Los Angeles Lakers graded individually in a spineless loss on the road to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.