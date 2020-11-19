Austin Cindric honored as 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion
Austin Cindric is recognized as the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion after a hard-fought season that yielded six wins.
It was also a good night to be the Charlotte Hornets looking for a star player.
We break down every pick and trade on draft night.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
The Bogdanovic deal was a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Although the Los Angeles Lakers made a pick, the NBA champions still essentially sat out draft night until it was over. The Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, but the University of Washington product is slated to end up in Minnesota after a pair of trades. The first deal brought speedy German guard Dennis Schroder to the Lakers from Oklahoma City in exchange for McDaniels' draft rights and swingman Danny Green.
The Warriors added the most talented big man in the draft Wednesday night.
Justin Fensterman breaks down the 2020 NBA Draft and tells you which teams were the biggest winners and losers heading into the upcoming season.
If you're looking for optimism about the severity of Klay Thompson's lower leg injury, you've come to the wrong place.
The news sent a shockwave through the sports world.
The Warriors still are on the hunt for a veteran center.
It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.
The Warriors got a steal in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.
The No. 19 overall pick went to the Detroit Pistons, who took Saddiq Bey from Villanova.
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
Here's the latest order of selection for the first and second rounds of the 2020 NBA Draft. This list will be updated when trades are made.
Now that some picks have changed hands and Gordon Hayward's Celtics future looks murky at best, we unveil our final NBA Mock Draft -- with a focus on Boston's three first-round picks.
Ricky Rubio spent his first six seasons in the league with the Timberwolves.
This is a blow to the Bucks, who saw Bogdanovic as a great fit in their starting five.
The Boston Celtics selected Payton Pritchard with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Here's what to know about the Oregon product.
The Warriors have set out to get bigger, younger and more athletic, and James Wiseman checks all three boxes.