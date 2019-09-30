Austin Cindric drives No. 22 Ford Mustang to third-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Austin Cindric finished third in the Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, adding 45 points to his season total.

Cindric now sits at No. 4 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2112 points. He’s collected 12 top-five finishes in 2019.

AJ Allmendinger finished out front in the race, with Tyler Reddick following in second. Justin Allgaier took fourth place, followed by Noah Gragson to round out the top five.

Chase Briscoe came away victorious in Stage 1, and Cole Custer won Stage 2.

Cindric qualified in third position at 100.181 mph. He led once for a total of one lap, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 22. The third-year driver has tallied two career victories, 19 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 33 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured seven cautions and 14 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were seven lead changes.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Allmendinger’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1006 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 998. Ford sits at No. 3 with 988 points on the season.

