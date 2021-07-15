Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing announced driver changes for 2022 that include Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton.

Team Penske stated that Cindric will replace Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 after this season. Cindric had previously been tabbed to drive for Wood Brothers Racing next season.

The Wood Brothers announced that Burton will take over the No. 21 after this season.

The moves leave Matt DiBenedetto, current driver of the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing, out of a ride for 2022.

More to come …

Austin Cindric to drive No. 2 car in 2022; Harrison Burton to join Wood Brothers originally appeared on NBCSports.com