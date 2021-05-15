Austin Cindric after Dover win: ‘I love this race track’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Austin Cindric's emotions are fired up after winning at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Austin Cindric's emotions are fired up after winning at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The following article is brought to you by BetMGM. Once again, it‘s time to attempt to conquer the “Monster Mile.” NASCAR folks, it‘s Dover time. The NASCAR Cup Series invades the Delaware track this weekend and the expected favorites most likely won‘t surprise anybody. Four drivers — Martin Truex, Jr., Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and […]
Josh Berry wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash $100,000 at Dover International Speedway.
Justin Haley will miss this weekend’s races at Dover International Speedway due to COVID-19 protocols, Kaulig Racing announced Friday morning. Competition update regarding the No. 11 car pic.twitter.com/gKhdJaV5aW — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) May 14, 2021 Haley, currently sixth in Xfinity Series points with six top 10s on the season, will miss Saturday’s Drydene 200 Xfinity […]
After a stellar NASCAR throwback weekend, the Cup Series takes on the “Monster Mile” Sunday in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before you tune in for the race, take a look at a few important details you should know. WHO’S ON THE POLE? After a […]
After steadily making his way forward for most of the race, reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric wrangled the lead from Justin Allgaier with 51 laps remaining and then checked out on the field to claim his third trophy of the season in Saturday‘s Drydene 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Josh Berry passed […]
Haley is sixth in the Xfinity Series points standings.
Charlotte Motor Speedway announces it will open grandstands to full capacity for May motorsports events, including Coca-Cola 600 weekend.
Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar's youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season — the most at this point in the season since 2013. The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O'Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Austin Cindric in Saturday's Xfinity race at Dover International Speedway.
Arizona Republicans say the voter restrictions they're pushing after President Joe Biden's win in the state last year are designed to strengthen the integrity of future elections. The bills, some signed into law this past week by Gov. Doug Ducey, are worrisome for Native Americans who live in remote areas, other communities of color and voters whose first language isn’t English. One codifies the existing practice of giving voters who didn't sign mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day to do so, defying a recently settled lawsuit that would have given voters additional days to provide a signature.
The baby watch continues for Justin Allgaier as he looks to continue momentum in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Dover.
Former Alabama RB Najee Harris is now in Pittsbrugh and has begun meeting his teammates. After meeting OL Zach banner, Harris couldn't ...
Austin Cindric scored his series-best third Xfinity Series win of the season.
The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.
After getting the first look at 2022 NBA prospects since October 2019, here's a way-too-early 2022 mock draft.
There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.
GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.
Sam Burns, seeking wins in consecutive PGA Tour starts, fired a career-low, 10-under-par 62 on Friday to lead the AT&T Byron Nelson at the event's midway point. Burns has a two-round total of 17-under 127 at TPC Craig Ranch in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. South Korea's K.H. Lee (second-round 65) is at 14 under, good for third place.
Entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10-14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes COVID-19 vaccines a competitive advantage in the months ahead.
Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/14/2021