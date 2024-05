Austin boys golfers take fifth in Rochester

May 8—The Austin boys golf team tied its best score of the season as it finished with a score of 311 to take fifth place in the nine-team Rochester Invite.

Isaac Anderson shot a 76 to lead Austin and Colin Berg shot a personal best score of 80.

River Falls, Wisconsin won the meet with a 300.

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 76; Cale Tupy, 77; Elijah Krueger, 78; Colin Berg, 80; Izaac Erickson, 81; Carter Hovelsrud, 86