Austin Booker headlines Kansas football’s 11 All-Big 12 Conference honorees this season

LAWRENCE — Austin Booker’s recognition as the Big 12 Conference’s defensive newcomer of the year headlines Kansas football’s All-Big 12 recognition this season.

Booker, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman whose honor was determined by the league’s head coaches, is also an All-Big 12 first team talent alongside teammates in redshirt senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni and junior cornerback Cobee Bryant. They are among 11 Jayhawks honored on the team. And that makes a historic day for the Kansas program.

“In total, 11 Jayhawks received 15 All-Big 12 recognitions,” a KU release stated Wednesday. “This marks the fourth time in Big 12 history that Kansas has had at least three All-Big 12 First Team selections, including the first since 2018. It’s also the most All-Big 12 honorees since 2016, when Kansas also had 11 players selected to the teams.”

Booker and his teammates have helped the Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12) reach their second-straight bowl game for the first time in more than a decade. In the third year of head coach Lance Leipold’s rebuild, they’ve helped renew a sense of momentum around the team that hasn’t existed for some time. It’ll be interesting to see how far Kansas can continue to climb in the years ahead.

On the All-Big 12 second team, are Jayhawks junior running back Devin Neal and senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. (defensive back). After that, nine players are All-Big 12 honorable mention. Those athletes are Booker (defensive lineman of the year), Neal (offensive player of the year), Puni (offensive lineman of the year), junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean, junior cornerback Mello Dotson (defensive back), senior tight end Mason Fairchild, redshirt senior offensive lineman Mike Novitsky and junior defensive lineman Jereme Robinson.

Kansas football defensive lineman Austin Booker (9) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter of the Sunflower Showdown game this year against Kansas State inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

