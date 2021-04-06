Austin Blythe gives scouting report on new Chiefs teammate Jarran Reed

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
A pair of rivals have been reunited on the Kansas City Chiefs as teammates this offseason.

Former Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed and former Los Angeles Rams OL Austin Blythe ended up signing in Kansas City as free agents during the 2021 free agency. They’ve both battled on the gridiron during the course of their careers, facing off a total of six times since 2017. Their last meeting came during the wild card round of the playoffs.

Reed had two sacks during that playoff game, but none of them came when he was matched up against Blythe, who allowed no pressures on 29 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus. However, just a few weeks earlier in Week 16, the Seahawks and Rams faced off in a game with playoff implications. That time around, Reed got the best of Blythe for a sack of Jared Goff on a key third down.

When Blythe met with the Chiefs’ media for the first time on Monday, the first question he was asked wasn’t about himself. Instead, he was asked to give his expert analysis of what Kansas City is getting in Reed.

“Jarran (Reed)’s a great player,” Blythe told reporters. “I played against him quite a few times now, playing in LA the last four years. So I think Jarran’s just a complete player. He can rush the passer, he can stop the run and he’s pretty athletic doing both of those things. So I’m excited to be able to team up with him.”

Blythe was probably being a bit modest about his excitement. He knows all too well how difficult it is to move Reed in the run game. He also knows how crafty he can be as a pass rusher. Now he’ll only have to face Reed in practice, as opposed to facing off with him in meaningful games with playoff implications.

Hopefully, there are no hard feelings from their former NFC West rivalry. Perhaps these two players can even learn a thing or two from each other when they hit the practice field together later this summer.

