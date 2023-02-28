Austin Blythe announces his retirement

The Seahawks went from possibly in the market for a new center to definitely in the market for a new center on Tuesday.

Austin Blythe announced his retirement in a post to his Instagram account. Blythe started every game for the Seahawks in both the regular season and playoffs last season.

Blythe was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, so there are no cap or signing bonus implications tied to his decision to walk away from the game.

Blythe entered the league as a 2016 seventh-round pick of the Colts and moved on to the Rams the next year. He played 69 games and made 53 starts for the Rams, including Super Bowl LIII, and then played four games for the Chiefs during the 2021 season.

