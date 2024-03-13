How Austin Blaske has battled diabetes to become a college football standout at North Carolina

Austin Blaske has been in the news a lot in recent months as the 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman transferred from the University of Georgia, where he played for the last four years, to North Carolina.

But a recent honor that Blaske received shined the light on something that has not been widely reported. Blaske, who has Type 1 diabetes, was named by the Talki Foundation, a Georgia diabetes non-profit, as the organization's Person of the Year.

The former South Effingham star was diagnosed with the disease as a fifth grader and he never let it slow him down in his athletic or academic pursuits. He went on to become a football, wrestling and track and field star for the Mustangs, and his diabetic condition was never reported in the press.

"It really wasn't, and there's no reason why or why not," said Blaske, 22. "It just hasn't been a thing that I've ever put out there. But now that I'm being recognized with this award, it seems like the whole world knows now.

"The toughest thing about it is being consistent about what times I eat and when I take my medicine. The biggest thing is just finding the groove and hitting that target number every day with your blood sugar control and keeping it in the range every day."

Austin Blaske of the North Carolina football team.

Savannah's Charlie Komons founded the Talki Foundation six years ago. A diabetic himself, Komons named the organization after one of his service dogs, named Talki, that saved his life by detecting changes in his blood sugar level. The foundation's mission is to help spread awareness and education, while providing resources to diabetics in Georgia. It helps patients financially by purchasing insulin, glucose monitors and providing service dogs — among a number of other efforts.

"We live in one of the worst parts of the country when it comes to diabetes, there are a lot of people in Georgia who don't even realize they have it," Komons said. "We thought Austin was perfect for our 'Person of the Year' award because he has shown you can go to the next level while dealing with diabetes. Nobody understands what you have to go through with diabetes unless you have it, or are close with someone who has it.

"While his teammates are getting ready for workouts in the locker room, Austin is in there making sure everything is right with his glucose levels. He's also already earned a degree from Georgia — he's a great example of what our foundation is all about."

Blaske has a close relationship with Komons and said he is proud of earning the award. He said it meant a lot to him to be recognized for an accomplishment that was outside the world of sports and he thinks it's an opportunity to inspire families dealing with diabetes.

"A lot of people think that diabetes happens when you're not taking care of yourself," Blaske said. "It has nothing to do with lifestyle when your pancreas shuts down one day and it doesn't matter what you eat or what you did. There's a stereotype that people with diabetes in general are just couch potatoes who don't do anything all day. I'm not big into candy and I rarely eat fast food and I know that's just not true."

Austin Blaske of the North Carolina football team with Charlie Komons of the Talki Foundation, a diabetes non-profit organization.

Blaske never let his condition deter him from becoming a three-sport star at South Effingham. After finishing second in the Class 5A state wrestling tournament at 285 pounds as a junior, he won the title as a senior, when he was also named an All-State offensive lineman in football. He set the South Effingham school record in the shot put and was a state qualifier in that event and the discus as he was named the Savannah Morning News Most Versatile Male Athlete in his senior year.

"First and foremost, sports are fun, so I always wanted to enjoy high school and play all three," Blaske said. "I love competing and the relationships you build with your teammates. It keeps you in shape year round, so you don't have to get burned out trying to train for one sport for eight months of the year. And wrestling really helped with football with learning how to use your balance and distribute your weight and leverage people against themselves."

Blaske's versatility extends to the offensive line, where he is known for his ability to play all five positions. He said he prefers playing center, where he can help lead the unit and communicate with his teammates making adjustments and calls. It looks like he has an excellent shot to start at center for North Carolina.

He had initially committed to North Carolina State in high school, before Georgia came calling — and he said he cherishes his time as a Bulldog.

"It's hard to complain about my time at UGA," said Blaske, who has two years of college playing eligibility left. "I lettered in two of the four years and we won two national championships. It was magical to be able to play for the best school in my home state for those four years. I made lifelong friends and my brother, Aaric, was a team trainer — it was really something special."

After an early injury and illness slowed down his season last year, Blaske thought it was time to make a move.

"I just thought I had done all I could at Georgia and it was time to have a change of scenery — not to say the scenery at UGA was bad, but to get into a different scheme with a head coach and a new O-line coach. (UNC) Coach Mack Brown is already in the College Hall of Fame and (offensive line) Coach Clements is excellent. It seemed like the right way to go for me."

Now Blaske, who is an avid fisherman and hunter, is focused on making his mark at Chapel Hill. He said he has set the bar as high as possible with goals that include earning All-ACC and All-American honors, and winning the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the nation — with the ultimate dream of playing in the NFL.

South Effingham's three-sport star Austin Blaske, shown here before the 2019 football season, was named the Savannah Morning News Most Versatile Male Athlete in his senior year.

"I want to show people that maybe I didn't play at lot at Georgia," Blaske said. "But I'm going to go somewhere else and I'm going to be a really great college football player."

And he also wants to show that diabetes is a disease that can be dealt with, if you have the right mental approach.

"A lot of parents think that if their kids get diabetes, it's the end of the world," Blaske said. "But I want to be an example to show that's not the case, I'm 22, a Type 1 diabetic and a Division 1 football player who won two national championships at Georgia and now I'm playing at North Carolina. I want to show those kids that anything is possible — to show that if you have diabetes, or any other kind of illness — you can still do anything you set your mind to."

