Austin Barnes nabs David Fletcher
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Austin Barnes shows off his arm and throws out David Fletcher attempting to get back to second base
Austin Barnes shows off his arm and throws out David Fletcher attempting to get back to second base
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is unlikely to return to the mound until September as he continues to deal with lingering soreness in his left elbow. The Los Angeles left-hander has been on the injured list since July 7. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game at San Francisco on July 27, but didn't bounce back as well as hoped.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Nelly Korda stumbled with a horror double-bogey on the par-three seventh but recovered brilliantly to hold the Olympic gold medal position with a one-stroke lead from Lydia Ko as the final group rounded the turn in the fourth round on Saturday. Korda was 16-under as she headed to the 10th, with India's Aditi Ashok tied for third on 14-under with Dane Emily Kristene Pedersen at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by three strokes, world number one Korda extended the gap to four with an early birdie but faltered as Ko made a flying start to put the pressure on.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Final-round play at the Olympic women’s golf competition was suspended Saturday, but officials were planning on resuming play within an hour of the pause.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate
With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed in the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson was losing to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Lauri Markkanen is ready to move on from the Bulls in restricted free agency. Should the Celtics consider signing the 24-year-old forward?
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction: