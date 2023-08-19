Austin Barnes and Mookie Betts spark Dodgers to comeback win over Marlins

Mookie Betts pops out during the third inning against the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Betts drove in the go-ahead run on a two-RBI single in the eighth inning. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

A blast and a bunt produced a pretty good week for .143-hitting Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, who followed Thursday night’s game-winning home run against Milwaukee with a run-scoring bunt to spark a three-run eighth inning in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins in the first game of a split doubleheader in Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers were unable to solve Miami rookie right-hander Eury Perez, who allowed only two hits and racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, and Marlins left-hander Andrew Nardi retired the side in order in the seventh to preserve Miami’s 1-0 lead.

But James Outman started an eighth-inning rally against Marlins right-hander David Robertson with a one-out walk, and Kiké Hernández singled to center field, advancing Outman to third.

Barnes, whose first homer of the season, a solo shot to left in the eighth inning Thursday night, lifted the Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Brewers, fouled off his first bunt attempt before dropping a successful safety squeeze toward first base to score Outman for a 1-1 tie.

Miami first baseman Josh Bell fielded the bunt, but his off-balance throw home went to the backstop, allowing Hernandez to take third and Barnes second. Mookie Betts followed with a two-run single to left-center for a 3-1 lead.

Closer Evan Phillips retired the side in order in the top of the ninth for his 19th save, completing a strong Dodgers pitching performance that included one scoreless inning by Caleb Ferguson, five one-run, three-hit innings by Ryan Pepiot and two scoreless innings by Ryan Yarbrough.

