Austin-area products help spur Texas A&M baseball in College World Series

Texas A&M center fielder Travis Chestnut congratulates teammates after defeating Kentucky on Monday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha during the College World Series. Chestnut, who starred for Pflugerville from 2017-20, has been a starter since early April.

Texas A&M’s success in the College World Series has been the ultimate nod to Austin-area high school baseball.

Whether it’s been for most of the season in the case of Pflugerville's Travis Chestnut, becoming a postseason hero like Lake Travis' Kaeden Kent or simply closing out a win as Dominic Savio's Josh Stewart did Monday against Kentucky, locals have played a big part in the Aggies’ chase for a national title.

Here’s a look at the Austin-area players spurring the Aggies:

Travis Chestnut: propelled by a constant grind

Chestnut, who starred for Pflugerville from 2017-20, has been a starter for A&M since early April. The senior played second base until the super regional, when an injury to outfielder Braden Montgomery forced him to center field, where he’s played the last four games, which have all been wins.

Under-recruited out of high school after losing most of his senior season because of the pandemic, Chestnut spent two years at Temple College before transferring to A&M prior to last season.

He had an RBI single in Saturday’s win over Florida to open the CWS, and Monday he walked twice and stole a base against Kentucky. Pflugerville coach Dale Waggoner said he’s not surprised by what his former player is doing for the Aggies.

“When he was a freshman, he started at shortstop for us,” said Waggoner, who's one of the longest-tenured baseball coaches in the Austin area. “You saw how athletic he was and there was something different about him. That stuff you can’t coach. When he played for us, I always knew he had a chance to play somewhere big.”

Mostly known for his defense as a dynamic middle infielder, Chestnut has still contributed with his bat. He’s hitting .268 and has driven in 13 runs — his highlight was going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in a win over Georgia in late April — while making an impact on the base paths with 17 steals.

That’s where Waggoner said Chestnut excels and has a chance to get looked at for the minor leagues later this summer. But first, Waggoner will be following Chestnut and Texas A&M’s every move the rest of their time in Omaha.

“It’s been pretty exciting watching him,” he said. “Just seeing all the work he’s put in having paid off is awesome. He always wanted to go somewhere where he could go to the College World Series, and we still communicate pretty regularly.”

Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent celebrates a grand slam against Oregon at Blue Bell Park on June 9. Kent has had a meteoric rise in the last 10 days of the NCAA postseason.

Kaeden Kent: now he's a household name

Ironically, Kent replaced Chestnut at second base in the super regional and has burst onto the national scene ever since. Though he played plenty during the regular season and had a hit and scored a run in the Aggies’ win over Texas in the regional tournament, it’s been a meteoric rise for Kent in the last 10 days.

He went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and five RBIs to lead A&M in Game 2 against Oregon to sweep the super regional, then Monday he finished 2-for-4 with two runs driven in during the CWS win over Kentucky. In the postseason, Kent — who's the son of former MLB player Jeff Kent and was the American-Statesman’s Central Texas player of the year in 2022 — is hitting over .450.

Like Waggoner, Lake Travis coach Ryan Rogers said he expected his former player to do big things at the next level.

“There was a maturity about him from day one here,” said Rogers, who was an assistant during Kent’s time with the Cavs and has since been promoted to be Lake Travis’ head coach. “You look at the way he works at it and is focused — he’s almost like a professional the way he goes about it. You knew he’d be successful once he got the opportunity.”

Texas A&M pitcher Josh Stewart reacts after defeating Kentucky at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. He finished his high school career at Dominic Savio before going to Texas and then transferring to A&M.

Josh Stewart: he got the call to finish off Kentucky

Stewart has made the most of his first appearance of the NCAA Tournament. A product of Savio, the junior struck out three and recorded the final seven outs in Monday's win over the Wildcats.

Oh, and he also spent his freshman year at Texas in 2022 before transferring to A&M.

Stewart has made 22 appearances this season, including one in which he tossed three shutout innings to take the win over USC.

