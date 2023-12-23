Austin area girls high school basketball: District races starting to take shape

Georgetown Eagles center Cassady Lee (50) battles possession for the offensive rebound against the McNeil Maverick defenders during the first period at the non-district-6A girls basketball game on Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023, at McNeil High School - Austin, TX.

Georgetown and Hendrickson stayed tied for first in District 234-5A after the Eagles (15-4, 4-0) defeated Connally 65-42 and Hendrickson (12-6, 4-0) blasted Cedar Creek 72-27.

Niyah Waters, Hendrickson’s all-state standout returned from injury to score 18 points in limited time while Rayne Maxwell added 15 points, Trinity Alexander scored 14 points and Trinity Jackson chipped in 11 points for the Hawks.

Georgetown kept pace as shooting standout Reese Hoadley scored 25 points with four steals and five assists in just over two quarters of playing time. Chasidy Lee played scored 19 points with 10 rebounds while Bella Dabbs had nine points, four steals, six assists and four rebounds for the Eagles. Cassady Lee added nine points, five boards and five steals. Georgetown travels to play in the Flowing Wells Classic in Tucson, Arizona after Christmas.

Pflugerville beat Bastrop 63-30 as Jemima Yowa scored 14 points, Kenze Wallace had 12 points and Sidhania Nimchan finished with 10 points.

Westlake and Bowie remained unbeaten and tied for first in District 26-6A girls basketball after the Chaps beat defending district champion Austin High 71-21 and the Dawgs beat Akins 61-24. Lake Travis remained a game back by beating Dripping springs 54-32 while Del Valle beat Akins 54-51.

Lake Travis standout Claire Kolkhorst had a memorable game as the strong shooting guard scored 32 points despite playing only 20 minutes. Kolkhorst converted seven of 12 three-point shots, hit all five two-point attempts and finished the game with a 91.2 efficiency.

Tamia King led Westlake with 21 points and eight rebounds while Giana Angiolet added 18 points with six steals and Bella Hesse had 16 points and five steals in the victory. McCallum retained outright first place in 24-5A after the Knights beat Travis 55-20 `behind 20 points and seven rebounds from Sam Cowles and 12 points, four steals, four assists and seven deflections form Emy Chen. LASA had a schedule bye and is a game back at 6-1. Ann Richards beat Crockett 41-21 and Eastside raced past Northeast 50-19.

Round Rock improved to 15-4 and evened their district record at 2-2 by beating Stony Point 47-37 as Brooklyn Eubanks scored 17 points for the Dragons while Katie Pfeiffer had 13 points with seven rebounds and Macie Upshaw chipped in eight points and five boards. Stony Point was led by Aima Ofunrein who scored 17 points and seven points from Mary Bortels.

First-place Cedar Ridge raced past Westwood 62-34 while Vandegrift beat Manor 70-28 as Saania Khawaja scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Vipers.

Defending district champion Vista Ridge got 13 points from Sayler Bourland, 10 by Nadia Adeleke and seven from Kianna Wormly to beat McNeil 51-36.

In non-district action, Burnet beat Brady 64-23, Hamilton defeated Lampasas 62-34 and Salado beat Jarrell 54-37. In 22-4A, Taylor blasted LaGrange 68-45 while Smithville beat Manor New Tech 73-27.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin area girls basketball: District races starting to take shape