Austin-area football products to watch playing in 2023 college bowl games
From Connally to Westlake, football players who played for Austin-area high schools are taking the field in college bowl games this year. Players such as Notre Dame's Jaden Greathouse and Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks are among the offensive leaders of their respective teams. Closer to home, Texas' Michael Taaffe has helped the No. 3 Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff and Ben Bell is a big reason Texas State has qualified for a bowl for the first time.
Here are a few locals to watch during bowl season:
Daelen Alexander, Rice running back (Weiss, 2023)
First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, Dec. 26, Dallas
One year after rushing for more than 1,000 yards at Weiss, Alexander made the most of his opportunities with the Owls. Despite rushing just 18 times for 35 yards, he was tied for first on the team with five rushing touchdowns. Rice has an all-time record of 7-6 in bowl games and this marks the fifth time in 11 years that the Owls have earned a bowl bid.
Ben Bell, Texas State defensive end (Cedar Park, 2020)
First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, Dec. 26, Dallas
Bell played in all 12 games for the Bobcats this season and was a heavy contributor. He enters the bowl with 49 tackles, including 28 solos and eight sacks. He also had 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. This marks Texas State's first visit to a bowl game.
Jahdae Barron, Texas nickel back (Connally, 2020)
Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, Jan. 1, New Orleans
The fourth-year defensive back has played in 27 games for the Longhorns, 11 as a starter. He's tied for sixth in team history with three non-offensive touchdowns (a blocked punt return, an interception return and a fumble return). While he was at Connally, he was ranked as the No. 9 high school cornerback prospect in the country.
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech running back (Manor, 2020)
Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. California, Saturday, Shreveport, La.
Brooks came on strong in his senior year, rushing for a team-high 1,498 yards and seven touchdowns to earn All-Big 12 honors at running back. Despite a 57-7 loss to Texas in the final game of the regular season, Brooks led his team with 95 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Alfred Collins, Texas defensive tackle (Cedar Creek, 2020)
Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, Jan. 1, New Orleans
Collins has played in all 12 games for the Longhorns and has been a disruptive force at times, contributing 18 tackles, 10 solos and two sacks on the defensive line. The fourth-year player has been in 34 career games with six starts. He has been a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor three times.
Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame receiver (Westlake, 2023)
Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State, Dec. 29, El Paso
When El Paso learned Notre Dame had accepted a bid to the Sun Bowl, the game sold out in less than 24 hours. As a freshman, Greathouse caught 16 passes for 252 touchdowns and led the Fighting Irish with five touchdown catches.
Cade Klubnik, Clemson quarterback (Westlake, 2022)
Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, Dec. 29, Jacksonville, Fla.
Klubnik played all 12 games for the Tigers this year, finishing with 2,580 yards and 19 touchdowns. Also a threat to run, he rushed 110 times for 409 yards and four more scores. This will mark Clemson's 10th appearance in the Gator Bowl, more than any other bowl in the school's 100-plus year history.
Tyler Lavine, SMU running back (Cedar Park, 2019)
Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College, Dec. 28, Boston
Lavine contributed to the Mustangs' offense, carrying the ball 37 times for 163 yards and seven touchdowns. His career totals included 1,410 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. His best season was in 2022: 642 yards, 10 TDs.
Lake McRee, USC tight end (Westlake, 2021)
Holiday Bowl: USC vs. No. 15 Louisville, Dec. 27, San Diego
McRee, a sophomore, was a regular in the Trojans' offensive rotation. He caught 26 passes for 261 yards from 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. His best game was during a 50-49 victory over Cal: 4 catches, 71 yards.
Michael Taaffe, Texas safety (Westlake, 2021)
Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, Jan. 1, New Orleans
As a Chaparral, Taaffe left his mark on the Westlake football program by helping the team win state championships in 2019 and 2020. He was the defensive MVP in both games. He has become a valued member of the Texas defense in 2023, entering the Sugar Bowl with 45 tackles and three interceptions.
