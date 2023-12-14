Austin-area football products to watch playing in 2023 college bowl games

From Connally to Westlake, football players who played for Austin-area high schools are taking the field in college bowl games this year. Players such as Notre Dame's Jaden Greathouse and Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks are among the offensive leaders of their respective teams. Closer to home, Texas' Michael Taaffe has helped the No. 3 Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff and Ben Bell is a big reason Texas State has qualified for a bowl for the first time.

Here are a few locals to watch during bowl season:

Daelen Alexander, Rice running back (Weiss, 2023)

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, Dec. 26, Dallas

One year after rushing for more than 1,000 yards at Weiss, Alexander made the most of his opportunities with the Owls. Despite rushing just 18 times for 35 yards, he was tied for first on the team with five rushing touchdowns. Rice has an all-time record of 7-6 in bowl games and this marks the fifth time in 11 years that the Owls have earned a bowl bid.

Ben Bell, formerly with Cedar Park, has been a key player for the Texas State football team this year. It's the first time the Bobcats have been chosen to play in a bowl game.

Ben Bell, Texas State defensive end (Cedar Park, 2020)

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, Dec. 26, Dallas

Bell played in all 12 games for the Bobcats this season and was a heavy contributor. He enters the bowl with 49 tackles, including 28 solos and eight sacks. He also had 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. This marks Texas State's first visit to a bowl game.

Jahdae Barron, Texas nickel back (Connally, 2020)

Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, Jan. 1, New Orleans

The fourth-year defensive back has played in 27 games for the Longhorns, 11 as a starter. He's tied for sixth in team history with three non-offensive touchdowns (a blocked punt return, an interception return and a fumble return). While he was at Connally, he was ranked as the No. 9 high school cornerback prospect in the country.

Two former Central Texas high school stars collide during the Texas-Texas Tech football game last month at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Tahj Brooks of Texas Tech is the leading rusher for the Red Raiders. Michael Taaffe has 45 tackles and three interceptions for the Longhorns.

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech running back (Manor, 2020)

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. California, Saturday, Shreveport, La.

Brooks came on strong in his senior year, rushing for a team-high 1,498 yards and seven touchdowns to earn All-Big 12 honors at running back. Despite a 57-7 loss to Texas in the final game of the regular season, Brooks led his team with 95 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Alfred Collins, Texas defensive tackle (Cedar Creek, 2020)

Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, Jan. 1, New Orleans

Collins has played in all 12 games for the Longhorns and has been a disruptive force at times, contributing 18 tackles, 10 solos and two sacks on the defensive line. The fourth-year player has been in 34 career games with six starts. He has been a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor three times.

Notre Dame receiver Jaden Greathouse scores a touchdown against Wake Forest in November. The former Westlake standout will help lead the Fighting Irish against Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29.

Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame receiver (Westlake, 2023)

Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State, Dec. 29, El Paso

When El Paso learned Notre Dame had accepted a bid to the Sun Bowl, the game sold out in less than 24 hours. As a freshman, Greathouse caught 16 passes for 252 touchdowns and led the Fighting Irish with five touchdown catches.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson quarterback (Westlake, 2022)

Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, Dec. 29, Jacksonville, Fla.

Klubnik played all 12 games for the Tigers this year, finishing with 2,580 yards and 19 touchdowns. Also a threat to run, he rushed 110 times for 409 yards and four more scores. This will mark Clemson's 10th appearance in the Gator Bowl, more than any other bowl in the school's 100-plus year history.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik points to the Clemson logo on his helmet after the Tigers' 16-7 win over South Carolina on Nov. 25. The former Westlake star threw for 2,580 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Tyler Lavine, SMU running back (Cedar Park, 2019)

Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College, Dec. 28, Boston

Lavine contributed to the Mustangs' offense, carrying the ball 37 times for 163 yards and seven touchdowns. His career totals included 1,410 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. His best season was in 2022: 642 yards, 10 TDs.

Lake McRee, USC tight end (Westlake, 2021)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. No. 15 Louisville, Dec. 27, San Diego

McRee, a sophomore, was a regular in the Trojans' offensive rotation. He caught 26 passes for 261 yards from 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. His best game was during a 50-49 victory over Cal: 4 catches, 71 yards.

USC tight end Lake McRee, left, is upended on a hit by San Jose State linebacker Elijah Wood during the Trojans' season-opening win on Aug. 26. McRee, a sophomore from Westlake, caught 26 passes this season heading into the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl.

Michael Taaffe, Texas safety (Westlake, 2021)

Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, Jan. 1, New Orleans

As a Chaparral, Taaffe left his mark on the Westlake football program by helping the team win state championships in 2019 and 2020. He was the defensive MVP in both games. He has become a valued member of the Texas defense in 2023, entering the Sugar Bowl with 45 tackles and three interceptions.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-area high school football products to watch in college bowls