Aussie Swimmer Will Miss 2024 Olympics After Viral Criticism Of Team USA

Instagram | Cate Campbell

A video of Australia’s Cate Campbell boasting about defeating the U.S. team at the 2023 World Championships in Japan has gone viral. The controversy has gained the attention of many sports fans, social media users, and public figures, including Olympian Michael Phelps.

Following the viral video, Aussie swimmer Cate Campbell won't participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kick off on July 26, 2024.

What Did The Aussie Swimmer Say?

Instagram | Cate Campbell

After last year's competition, Cate Campbell spoke with Australia’s Channel 9 to talk about the overall results and final standings.

“Such, such, sore losers,” she said in the 2023 clip, per SwimSwam.com. “Australia coming out on top is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America. There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium and I cannot tell you how happy that made me."

"If I never hear that song again it will be too soon," Campbell added. "Bring on Paris, that’s all I have to say. U.S., stop being sore losers."

For those who are unaware, Australia walked away with 15 gold medals, at the 2023 World Championships in Japan, eight more than Team USA.

Michael Phelps Reacts

MEGA

After hearing the interview, 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps spoke out, bashing the Aussie swimmer for being disrespectful.

“If somebody said that to me, I would lose it,” Phelps said after watching the clip. “I would make them eat every word they just said about me. Cause people have done it. Chad le Clos, [Ian] Thorpe. You guys have all talked sh-t about me and I had the last laugh."

“So for the Americans, if you see what I just saw, I would watch that thing every day to give me that little extra bit of just oomph," he added.

Cate Campbell To Miss 2024 Paris Olympics

Instagram | Cate Campbell

Days after the 2023 video went viral, the Aussie swimmer failed to qualify for the Games, finishing seventh place in the 50m freestyle at the 2024 Australian Swimming Trials on Saturday, June 15.

After realizing her fate for the 2024 Olympics, the 32-year-old reportedly broke down in tears as she blew a kiss to the crowd and waved to her fans.

"It's bitter-sweet,” Campbell told Channel 9 following the trials. “I had hoped for the fairytale ending and it's what I had worked for and what I felt I was capable of, and unfortunately my body just said, 'No.’ “

She made the decision to withdraw from the 100m event to focus on the 50m race, resulting in the end of her Paris Olympic dreams

Team USA Won't Have The Opportunity To Face Cate Campbell

Instagram | Cate Campbell

Now that she won't be at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA won't have a chance to compete against the swimmer -- and they never will as Campbell announced the end of her competitive career.

"Swimming is one of the most grueling sports out there and I have been at it a very, very long time,” she said. "This is the end and it's a perfect way to exit the pool,” she said, confirming the end of her competitive career."

"I would have loved that fairytale ending more than anything else, but I can now sit back and reflect on a wonderful career, I can leave the sport with my head held really high," the Aussie swimmer continued. "I came back to try something that no one's done before and I gave it a really good crack. My God, I gave it a really good crack."

More On The 2024 Paris Olympics

MEGA

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, are scheduled to take place in Paris, France. Lebron James, Alyssa Naeher, Steph Curry, Abby Dahlkemper, Jordan Chiles, Kayla DiCello, Shilese Jones, Suni Lee, and more star athletes are set to compete in the Games.

One of the biggest names fans are looking forward to seeing is Simone Biles, who dropped out of the 2016 Olympics, citing mental health and "the twisties."

“I would literally tell the team, my teammates, like, ‘I’m fighting demons. I’m fighting demons right now, but I’m going to do it for you guys.’ I literally felt like I was fighting my body and my mind to do these tricks," she said on Call Her Daddy podcast.

Ever since she has raised awareness surrounding mental health and the pressure athletes face. “To be an advocate for anything that I’ve been outspoken about,” she said on the podcast. "Mental health, foster care, ADHD. But also just someone that gave it her all, never gave up.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, 2024.