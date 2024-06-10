Aussie Scott to start 92nd major in a row at US Open

Australia's Adam Scott was given a full exemption into this week's US Open at Pinehurst, stretching his streak of consecutive major starts to 92 (ANDY LYONS)

Australia's Adam Scott will stretch the second-longest consecutive men's majors streak in golf history to 92 starts after being among six final players named Monday to the US Open field.

The US Golf Association (USGA) announced Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who won the US PGA Canadian Open earlier this month, and Scott, the 2013 Masters winner, would claim the final two exempt berths in the 156-player lineup.

Completing the field for the showdown at Pinehurst were alternates Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion from Spain, and Americans Otto Black, Maxwell Moldovan and amateur Brendan Valdes.

Scott is ranked 61st in this week's world golf rankings but moved into an exempt position when 59th-ranked Grayson Murray, whose parents said he took his own life on May 25, was removed from the top-60 list to determine exempt status.

Scott's streak trails only the record run of 146 consecutive majors played by Jack Nicklaus from 1962-1998.

The 43-year-old Aussie is set to play in the British Open next month at Royal Troon and has a life exemption into the Masters, so is likely to extend his streak.

Scott will compete in his 23rd consecutive US Open, with his best showing a share of fourth in 2015 at Chambers Bay. In two US Opens at Pinehurst, Scott was ninth in 2014 and shared 28th in 2005.

Also among 84 fully exempt players was MacIntyre, who earned his third US Open by standing 41st in this week's world golf rankings. He was eighth at the PGA Championship among four top-10 showings this year.

The USGA had held back six spots for possible late-ranking qualifiers, so four alternates were added to the lineup.

Garcia will become the 13th player from LIV Golf playing at Pinehurst and make his 25th consecutive US Open start. It will also be his 99th career major start.

The 44-year-old Spaniard, first alternate from Dallas qualifying, had his best US Open finish, a share of third, at Pinehurst in 2005.

Valdes, 21, was a US college star at Auburn this past season and makes his second US Open start, having missed the cut in 2023.

Black, 30, was the top alternate at Columbus, Ohio, while Moldovan, 22, moved into a top alternate spot when Scott gained an exemption. He will make his third US Open, finishing a best of 65th last year.

js/nf