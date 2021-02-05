Aus Open one of 'safest places in Melbourne'

Health officials said on Wednesday (February 3) that a worker at the Grand Hyatt hotel had contracted the virus, prompting the testing and quarantining of 160 players, as well as coaches and Australian Open officials. Warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off on Thursday (February 4) but resumed on Friday (February 5).

With the results in, Tiley thanked players for their patience and said due to strict anti Covid-19 measures at the tournament, it would be one of the safest places to be in Melbourne over the next two weeks.

"As the (State) Premier said so well; 'there's no such thing as no risk'," he said. "There is always a little bit of risk and our goal is to minimize that risk. So we will get this done. We will have two weeks of great tennis and we'll do our best to make sure it's safe."

Authorities have approved 30,000 fans per day, about 50% capacity, at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday (February 8).