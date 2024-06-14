Aurora stay on top of Heartland Division with Rochester win

The Minnesota Aurora beat Rochester FC 3-0 on Thursday to stay on top of the Heartland Division with 17 points. Sophie French, Saige Wimes and Katie Duong each scored for the Aurora.

French’s fourth goal of the season came in the 31st minute to open the scoring. She becomes the fifth Aurora player with 10 career goals.

After Cat Rapp intercepted a pass for Minnesota, she passed to Wimes for a goal in the 57th minute. Wimes had a goal and assist.

Duong finished the scoring late, capitalizing on a free kick from 35 yards out.

