Aurora renews interest in Bears stadium

With efforts to get taxpayer money for a lakefront Chicago stadium stalled, nearby cities are sniffing around the Bears again.

Via Christopher Placek of the Arlington Heights Daily Herald, Aurora has renewed interest in a new stadium for the Bears. Mayor Richard Irvin believes the political hurdles will be more easily cleared in the city he runs.

“I think it’s best for the state of Illinois,” Irvin said. “And I know how politics works. Most politicians will vote based on their interests for their particular district. But I think we would make the pitch and sell — this is what would be good for the entire state of Illinois, and not simply just Chicago.”

Irvin said there are two potential sites for the venue. He would not disclose them, in order to prevent the potential price of the property from unduly increasing.

Aurora sits 40 miles from downtown Chicago.

Arlington Heights also has been in the mix for a Bears stadium, with the team buying a 326-acre parcel of land there. The Aurora options would be smaller than that, but larger than the lakefront location.

The Bears say they're focused on the lakefront plan. They previously were focused on the Arlington Heights possibility. They'll have to explore all options until they find one that works.

Until then, they'll keep on playing their games at Soldier Field.