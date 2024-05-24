Aurora launches season with 8-0 victory
Minnesota Aurora kicked off their 2024 USL W soccer league season with an 8-0 shutout road victory against the Chicago Dutch Lions.
Tess Werts scored two second-half goals in the rout.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
Charles Barkley wants to keep the crew together.
As modern media becomes more niche driven, teams and even leagues have to balance whether to seek the biggest TV contracts or the biggest potential audience.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Newport Beach police said in January Giddey wouldn't face criminal charges.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.