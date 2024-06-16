Aurora heat up in second half, rout Chicago Dutch Lions

A few of the first fans into TCO Stadium made a beeline for the shaded parts of the stands. The day was already warm and humid; Minnesota Aurora FC would heat up during the second half of Sunday's match.

Aurora midfielder Katie Duong netted a long-range rocket and assisted on three more goals as Minnesota defeated Chicago Dutch Lions FC 6-0. Three goals came during an eight-minute span to start Aurora's four-goal second half.

Minnesota remains undefeated (6-0-2) and atop the Heartland Division standings in its third USL W League season. The Chicago Dutch Lions (1-7-0) sit last, having also lost 8-0 to Minnesota in May.

After Duong served a free kick to midfielder Sophie French and French put her shot off the Dutch Lions' crossbar, forward Mariah Nguyen knocked the rebound into the net, putting the Aurora up 1-0 in the 16th minute.

Seven minutes later, French netted her own goal. Midfielder Sofia Bush poked a pass between Chicago's defenders, and French juked past the keeper to slot the ball home.

Finding its third goal took patience for Minnesota. Chicago keeper Abigail O'Connor made three saves in the first five minutes of the second half, including coming out to stifle a breakaway run by Aurora forward Saige Wimes.

But O'Connor couldn't do much but watch as Duong ripped a long-range shot from outside the 18-yard box to tuck Minnesota's third goal into the upper-right corner of the net. Two minutes later, Sofia scored Minnesota's fourth goal — her first of the season — off a pass from Duong.

Duong recorded another assist as she delivered a 63rd-minute corner kick to the head of an unmarked Addison Weichers. The captain midfielder scored her header less than two minutes after subbing onto the field. The 6,037 fans in attendance were treated to a near-identical goal in the 76th minute, with Duong serving another corner kick to the head of wide-open midfielder Morgan Stone.

French's twin sister, defender Lillie French, also made her Aurora debut Sunday. She is a Boise State alum who played professionally in Australia. She provides another sibling connection in addition to the Rapp triplets on the roster.