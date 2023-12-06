Aurora football coach Bob Mihalik earns Ohio Co-Coach of the Year in Division III

Aurora head coach Bob Mihalik celebrates his 200th win after defeating Gilmour Academy 30-27 in an OHSAA regional quarterfinal.

In 2023, Aurora football coach Bob Mihalik picked up his 200th win and led the Greenmen to their first Suburban American title since 2019.

On Wednesday, Mihalik was named Ohio Co-Coach of the Year in Division III.

The league title certainly played into Mihalik earning that prestigious honor as his Greenmen won back-to-back road games over Barberton and Highland, the latter a major upset, to secure the Suburban American championship.

Wednesday's awards from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association also included Aurora senior Dom Trivisonno earning first team all-state honors as a punter. Also a gifted kicker and defensive back, Trivisonno set a school record with an average of 40.1 yards per punt.

Greenmen seniors Enzo Catania and Rocco Courtad were second team all-state as a running back and offensive lineman, respectively. Catania gave Aurora a 1,000-yard runner for the second straight season after Alex Tenorio accomplished the feat a year ago. The senior averaged more than six yards per carry and tallied 16 rushing touchdowns. Courtad's earned an impressive 93 percent grade from the coaching staff and his blocking played a major role in Catania's success.

Dylan Crasi earned third team all-state after the senior defensive back made ESPN's "SportsCenter" with an incredible one-handed interception against the Magics, and he also had a key pick against the Hornets. He finished with 50 tackles while always covering the opposition's best receiver.

Junior Lucas Manderbach, who emerged as the Greenmen's top pass rusher with a school-record 11 sacks and 24 QB hurries, earned honorable mention all-state and was Aurora's lone underclassman to earn all-Ohio honors this season.

Aurora running back Enzo Catania breaks free on a long running play during a regional quarterfinal game against Gilmour Academy.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Six Aurora football standouts earn all-state recognition