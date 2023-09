Aurora Bursts With Color in North Dakota Sky

A mesmerizing aurora took over the star-filled sky in Drayton, North Dakota, on September 12, glowing in hues of bright green and purple.

Timelapse footage taken by Elan Azriel shows an aurora become visible as night falls, growing more vibrant as daylight fades.

“Breathtaking lights display marks the return of aurora season,” said Azriel. Credit: Elan Azriel via Storyful