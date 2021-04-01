Auriemma's original thought was to bring Bueckers off the bench

Apr. 1—SAN ANTONIO — Before Paige Bueckers arrived at UConn, coach Geno Auriemma actually thought of bringing the incoming star freshman guard off the bench.

"I thought back to when Maya (Moore) was a freshman. I thought back to when D (Diana Taurasi) came in as a freshman, Stewie (Breanna Stewart) when she came in as a freshman," Auriemma said during a Wednesday interview session. "I tried to think back to some of the most hyped players that have ever come to Connecticut and I tried to think of what their freshman year was like. I gave that some thought.

"How many national high school players of the year have come to UConn with these great expectations? I thought, you know, sometimes it's not bad for a kid in that situation to come off the bench. It gives them a sense of, 'Hey, let me see the game,' a chance to diffuse some of the pressure, let the air out a little bit."

Even Taurasi, he said, wasn't Rookie of the Year in the Big East Conference, much less national player of the year. He said after a few weeks of watching Bueckers practice, the idea of her as a sixth man "went out the window" as he realized she was the best player in the gym.

Bueckers, who leads UConn in scoring with 20.1 points and 5.9 assists per game as the Huskies prepare to meet Arizona in the national semifinals Friday night (9:30, ESPN), was named Wednesday as the Associated Press National Player of the Year and is still a finalist for two other such national awards.

Auriemma said he didn't realize at first that Bueckers' adjustment to the college game would come this early in her career.

"Once practice started and once we were together for about a week and I saw the way (Bueckers) handled herself, the way she handled the things that were being thrown at her, how she managed being in that situation among players she just barely knew ... that's when it kind of went out the window.

"That's when I said, 'I didn't expect this to happen this soon.' I knew it would happen at some point, I just didn't expect it to be that quickly and that evident."

