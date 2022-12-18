UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Geno Auriemma missed No. 9 UConn’s game against Florida State on Sunday as he wasn’t feeling well after the team’s shootaround earlier in the day.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey filled in for the Hall of Famer. She’s gone 13-0 filling in for Auriemma in games he’s missed over the years.

It’s been an emotional week for the 68-year-old Auriemma. His mom passed away on Dec. 8 and the funeral was earlier this week. Marsiella Auriemma was 91 years old.

Auriemma has gone 1,156-152 in his 37 years at UConn and won 11 national championships.

Auriemma misses UConn’s game against Florida State originally appeared on NBCSports.com