Aurelien Tchouameni awaiting conclusion of Leny Yoro and Nacho Fernandez situations nervously

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will be nervously awaiting their summer moves, in hope that it does not see him compromised ahead of next season. Los Blancos are not certain of their plans in the central defensive era.

Nacho Fernandez was slated to leave the club this summer, but is now marshalling doubts about leaving for the second season in a row. Real Madrid are awaiting his decision currently. On the other hand, they are still in pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro, who they believe to be a long-term signing.

They have asked the French defender to be patient as they look to bring Lille’s price tag down, although Nacho’s exit could precipitate their move for him. The presence of Manchester United, who have made it clear they are willing to outbid Real Madrid both in terms of transfer fee and salary, has complicated matters for Los Blancos say Marca.

Castilla central defenders Alvaro Carrillo and Marvel have been told to seek out a new club, while Raul Asencio, Jacobo Ramon and Kike Ribes will stay. Under-19 defender Joan Martinez is highly rated, but unlikely to make an impact in the first team, while returning loanee Rafa Marin is expected to leave again.

If Yoro does not arrive, and Nacho does leave, then Real Madrid will consider Tchouameni as their fourth central defender behind Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba. It’s a position he will play if asked, but has admitted is not his favourite. During the months of February and March, Carlo Ancelotti even used him ahead of Nacho at times.