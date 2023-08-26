Aungst caps comeback, Gaylord tops TC West for first time in 18 years; three takeaways

GAYLORD ― Gaylord football is no stranger to comebacks

Last season, the Blue Devils came from behind for multiple wins, including their week one, opening night win at Lake Fenton which took a 99-yard drive and a late, go-ahead touchdown to start the season 1-0.

That experience has already helped them in 2023.

Gaylord's week one matchup against Traverse City West came down to the wire, with Gaylord needing another long drive to come back for another week one. Fortunately, that's exactly what they got, marching 80+ yards and scoring on a quarterback sneak to wrap up a 13-7, opening-night victory.

"The harder you work, the harder it is to give up," said head coach DJ Szymoniak. "That's what this program has been based on; we're going to go to work and outwork everybody."

Here are three takeaways from Gaylord's comeback victory:

Game is safe in the QB's hands

Gaylord's Caleb Aungst throws a pass during a game with TC West on Friday, Aug. 25 in Gaylord, Mich.

Gaylord was typically a run-first team a season ago; that hasn't changed, but if week one is any signifier, the playbook has opened up significantly.

The ball was in quarterback Caleb Aungst hands early and often as he flashed his arm talent with some big passes in the first half. The highlight of his night came on the final drive, however, as the coaching staff put the game in his hands, and he delivered with a picture-perfect go-ahead drive, capping it off with a rushing touchdown to take the lead and the eventual win.

Caleb Aungst celebrates his game-winning touchdown during a game against TC West on Friday, Aug. 25.

"He came to the sidelines with about four and a half minutes left and said 'Coach, put it on my shoulders'," said Szymoniak.

Aungst said his teammates gave him the confidence to take things into his own hands

"All the team just believing in me that I'll do what they need me to do," said Aungst.

Gaylord overcomes miscues on final drive

Gaylord played about as well as they could've asked, for the most part.

The only thing that got in their way? Themselves.

A 41-yard would-be touchdown run in the third quarter was wiped off the board by a holding penalty. Then, a muffed punt halfway through the fourth quarter set up TC West's only scoring drive, a go-ahead TD pass that put Gaylord on the ropes late.

Then, during Gaylord's big comeback drive, four separate penalties pushed the Blue Devils back again and again.

However, a senior-led, player-led team fought through the adversity in the end, capping off the final drive and pulling off the comeback win.

"We're a player-led team now, we knew that and we see that leadership on the field," said Szymoniak. "The leaders out there really wrangled the kids together and gave them hope."

Titans fall to Gaylord for first time in 18 years

This is Gaylord's first win over TC West since 2005, snapping an 18-year losing streak that started before many of the players on the Blue Devils' roster were born.

It was clearly a fact the players were well aware of, and being able to snap that streak was icing on the cake.

"Eighteen years, I wasn't even born," said Aungst. "We've been hearing that all week. WE knew we just had to come out there and perform our game, and we knew we had it."

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord football gets come from behind win over Traverse City West; three takeaways