Aundre Hyatt leads Rutgers to win over Bryant

Aundre Hyatt shined on Sunday afternoon as Rutgers improved to 2-1 with a 66-57 win over Bryant. Rutgers has now won two straight after losing their season opener to Princeton.

During that span, they have scored at least 65 points in both victories.

After scoring 140 points in their previous game, Bryant’s offense struggled on Sunday. Rutgers forced 14 turnovers, while Bryant committed 25 fouls. They also had no answer for Hyatt, who had arguably his best game of the season.

The Bronx native scored a team-high 19 points and was a force on the boards with eight rebounds. Only Clifford Omoruyi had more rebounds, finishing the afternoon with 15. Hyatt has been a scoring machine of late, with 39 points in his last two games.

However, Hyatt was not the only Rutgers player who had a good afternoon. Omoruyi and Derek Simpson both had more than 10 points. The talented duo scored a combined 25 points and dished out five assists against a Bryant defense that struggled all afternoon.

Rutgers will now get two days off before they welcome Georgetown to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Wednesday. The matchup will be the first of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Georgetown is off to a 1-1 start after losing to Holy Cross on Saturday, 68-67.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire