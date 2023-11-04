Auguste Rodin wins Breeders' Cup Turf

Jockey Ryan Moore in the winner's circle aboard Auguste Rodin after victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita (Harry How)

Auguste Rodin, under a brilliant ride from jockey Ryan Moore, gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending seventh Breeders' Cup Turf victory on Saturday at Santa Anita Park.

Squeezed early in what Moore called a "messy" stretch in the 1 1/2-mile, $4 million race, the winner of the Epsom and Irish derbies came flying through on the inside in the final straight to capture the victory ahead of American challenger Up to the Mark.

Japanese raider Shahryar was third.

"What an incredible ride," O'Brien said of Moore's effort.

Moore said it was "probably the best" Auguste Rodin had performed in a stellar season that also included victory in the Irish Champion Stakes last month.

"It didn't really go to plan the first half of the race at all," Moore said. "Everyone was in each other's way.

"I didn't really like where I was but I wanted to let the horse find some sort of rhythm, and when a run presented itself, I was able to keep going.

"Considering the first half, I think it was a big performance and probably the best that he has been."

Longshot Balladeer had led the field of 11 early on with Broome and Adhamo running second and third ahead of Up to the Mark.

On the turn, Auguste Rodin was following Shahryar and at the top of the lane he slipped inside Balladeer and roared to the front as Up to the Mark made a move outside.

Moore said it was never his plan to cut the corner at the top of the stretch, but it was the only place to aim his hard-charging mount.

"Ending up the rail was, like, Plan F and I had to make the best of the opportunities," Moore said after notching a 14th Breeders' Cup win, his fifth in the prestigious Turf.

"My horse was getting a bad trip. He won because he’s so good."

bb/js