Augustave’s breakout? Checking on Players to Watch for Arkansas-Missouri

Arkansas can only play spoiler on Friday against Missouri.

But what a spoiler it would be.

For the first time in several years, the Tigers, though are not only the better team record-wise but talent-wise, too. Their 9-2 record to this point is perhaps the most surprising power-conference story in FBS this year. A win over Arkansas would give Mizzou 10 wins for the first time in a decade.

Arkansas, on the other hand, can get to five wins. Not exactly reaching for the sky. But with athletic director Hunter Yurachek confirming Sam Pittman’s return in 2024, there are things to play for in the Battle Line Rivalry.

While there aren’t many storylines, per se, there are loads of talented players. Let’s check out some of them.

Arkansas offense: Isaiah Augustave

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 18: Isaiah Augustave #23 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the second half of the game against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Panthers 44-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The headline is asking if it’s Augustave’s breakout because while a 100-yard game is impressive, it did come against Florida International. If the freshman can repeat the feat in Arkansas’ closer against a Top-10 team, the college football world might take notice.

Missouri offense: Brady Cook

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Cook continues a long, storied line of Missouri quarterbacks who are just dynamite in college and probably won’t do a thing in the NFL. And that’s OK! College football is better, anyway. Point being: Cook is dynamite.

Arkansas offense: Patrick Kutas

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ offensive tackles have been less than stellar this year. Kutas is young and he’s good enough that Pittman has clamored for his return to the starting lineup. The coach said he should be back after missing last week against Florida International.

Missouri offense: Luther Burden III

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Burden followed a great freshman season of 45 catches and six touchdowns with a 72-grab, eight-touchdown sophomore year. He’s honestly trending toward Danario Alexander levels of greatness.

Arkansas defense: Trajan Jeffcoat

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffcoat, in his first year at Arkansas after four at Missouri, has been a solid presence on the Razorbacks’ front. His 8 1/2 tackles for-loss and four sacks are second on the team.

Missouri defense: Kris Abrams-Draine

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Kahleil Jackson (22) catches a pass as Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) defends during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With four interceptions and more than 50 tackles, Kris Abrams-Draine has been Missouri’s most consistent defensive back this season. For a defense that has had its struggles, a big play from the Mizzou secondary could be game-changing.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire